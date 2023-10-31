Home

Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2023: Know City-Wise Moonrise Time and Shubh Muhurat in India

Karwa Chauth 2023: Know City-Wise Moonrise Time and Shubh Muhurat in India

The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth falls on November 1 this year. Here are the city-wise timings for the moonrise across India.

Karwa Chauth 2023: Know City-Wise Moonrise Time and Shubh Muhurat in India

Karwa Chauth, also known as Karaka Chaturthi, is observed by married Hindu women with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. Women observe Nirjala fast (without water) on this day from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands’ prosperity, well-being and happiness. According to the Drik Panchang calendar, Karwa Chauth falls on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, the auspicious day is observed on November 1, 2023.

Trending Now

On this day, married women wake up very early around 4 a.m. for Sargi. Sargi is an important ritual in which a mother-in-law presents her daughter-in-law with a “thali” (plate) filled with an assortment of savoury and sweet dishes, as well as gifts, symbolising blessings and well-wishes for married life. In the evening women gather to perform the Karwa Chauth puja, read the story of Karwa Chauth, and break their fast after sighting the moon. When the moon rises, they break their tradition where they look at the moon and their husband through a sieve, offer prayers to the moon, and make an offering. Finally, they end the fast by having a small meal and sipping water from their husband’s hands. Therefore, it is important to know the exact time of moonrise.

You may like to read

Karwa Chauth 2023 Puja Muhurat

New Delhi – 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm

Pune – 6:02 pm to 7:17 pm

Chennai – 5:42 pm to 6:56 pm

Kolkata – 4:59 pm to 6:15 pm

Hyderabad – 5:45 pm to 7:00 pm

Ahmedabad – 6:02 pm to 7:18 pm

Noida – 5:36 pm to 6:53 pm

Jaipur – 5:44 pm to 7:02 pm

Mumbai – 6:05 pm to 7:21 pm

Gurgaon – 5:37 pm to 6:55 pm

Bengaluru – 5:53 pm to 7:07 pm

Chandigarh – 5:35 pm to 6:54 pm

Karwa Chauth 2023 City-Wise Moonrise Time

New Delhi – 8:15 pm

Lucknow 8:05 pm

Noida – 8:14 pm

Gurugram – 8:16 pm

Mumbai – 8:59 pm

Chennai – 8:43 pm

Agra – 8:16 pm

Kolkata – 7:46 pm

Bhopal – 8:29 pm

Aligarh – 8:13 pm

Himachal Pradesh – 8:07 pm

Panaji – 9:04 pm

Jaipur 8:26 pm

Patna – 7:51 pm

Chandigarh – 8:10 pm

Pune – 8:56 pm

Hyderabad – 8:40 pm

Bhubaneshwar – 8:02 pm

Kanpur – 8:08 pm

(Astrologer, Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.