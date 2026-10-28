Karwa Chauth 2026: How to plan your Sargi meal for lasting energy throughout the day

From traditional sweets and fresh fruits to nuts and dairy products, Sargi plays an important role in Karwa Chauth preparations. Choosing the right combination of foods can help make the day-long ritual more manageable.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/lifestyle/karwa-chauth-2026-how-to-plan-your-sargi-meal-for-lasting-energy-throughout-the-day-8539978/ Copy

Avoid these foods in Sargi to prevent thirst and low energy (PC: Meta AI)

Karwa Chauth 2026: Karwa Chauth will be observed on Thursday, October 29, 2026, with married Hindu women traditionally fasting from sunrise until the moon appears in the evening for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The day-long vrat is an important part of the festival, but going without food and water can leave some women feeling tired, thirsty or light-headed. Preparing a balanced Sargi meal before dawn can help make the fast more manageable. Instead of eating large amounts of sweets or fried snacks, choosing nourishing foods and drinking enough fluids before the fast begins can support energy levels throughout the day.

What is Sargi and why is it important?

Sargi is the pre-dawn meal eaten before the Karwa Chauth fast begins. Traditionally, a mother-in-law prepares or sends a Sargi thali to her daughter-in-law, often including fruits, sweets, dry fruits and other food items. The meal also represents affection and a bond between generations of women. Today, many women prepare their own Sargi, especially when they live away from their families.

Since the fast traditionally continues without food or water until moonrise, the meal should provide a mix of carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats and fluids rather than relying only on sweets.

What should you eat in Sargi for lasting energy?

A balanced Sargi thali can help you feel full for longer and reduce the likelihood of an energy dip during the day. Here are some foods to consider.

Complex carbohydrates: Choose oats, daliya, multigrain roti or a lightly cooked paneer parantha. These foods provide energy and can help keep hunger at bay for longer than meals dominated by refined carbohydrates.

Protein-rich foods: Include curd, paneer, milk, tofu or a handful of soaked almonds and walnuts. Protein helps support fullness and provides essential nutrients.

Fresh fruits and fibre: Apples, bananas, pears, oranges and pomegranate offer fibre, vitamins and minerals. Water-rich options such as cucumber and watermelon can also contribute to fluid intake before the fast.

Healthy fats: Nuts and seeds such as chia and flaxseeds can add healthy fats to your meal. Eat moderate portions alongside carbohydrates and protein to create a more balanced plate.

How to stay hydrated before Karwa Chauth fasting

Hydration is particularly important when observing a traditional fast without water. Drink water gradually during the pre-dawn period instead of trying to consume a large amount at once. Coconut water, milk and unsweetened buttermilk can also contribute fluids. Fruits and vegetables with high water content are useful additions to Sargi.

Avoid assuming that one drink can prevent dehydration throughout the day. Your needs may vary depending on the weather, activity levels and health conditions. If you have a medical condition or take medication that requires food or water, consult your healthcare professional before fasting.

Which foods should you avoid in Sargi?

Limit very salty foods such as pickles and heavily salted snacks because they can increase thirst. Large quantities of sugary sweets may provide quick energy but are not ideal as the main part of the meal. Deep-fried snacks and very heavy portions can also cause discomfort or acidity.

Tea and coffee may be part of your usual morning routine, but excessive caffeine can affect some people’s hydration and sleep. Keep your intake moderate and prioritise water and nourishing foods.