Karwa Chauth 2026: Is fasting safe during pregnancy? Doctor shares important advice

Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 29, and many married women will observe a fast for their husbands' long lives. However, pregnant women need to take extra care before following the traditional waterless fast. Here's what the doctors warn about.

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Karwa Chauth 2026

Karwa Chauth is a special occasion for many married women, who observe a fast and pray for their husbands’ long lives. This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 29, Thursday. Women traditionally avoid food and water throughout the day and break their fast after sighting the moon. However, for pregnant women, following these rituals can raise important health concerns.

Pregnancy is a time when the body needs regular nourishment and adequate hydration. Going without food and water for several hours may affect a woman’s health and, in some cases, lead to complications. Doctors advise pregnant women to understand the possible risks before deciding whether to observe the fast.

Dr Sonia Rawat, Director of the Preventive Health and Wellness Department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, explained that a woman’s nutritional needs increase during pregnancy because of physical and hormonal changes. Staying without food and water for a long period can cause dehydration, fatigue and low blood sugar.

She also highlighted that every pregnancy is different. A fasting routine that may be manageable for one woman could be unsuitable for another, depending on her health and pregnancy-related conditions. Therefore, pregnant women should not observe a waterless fast without consulting their doctor.

Is It Safe for Pregnant Women to Observe Karwa Chauth Fast?

Health experts advise pregnant women to seek medical guidance before fasting. Even if a woman feels healthy, she should not assume that going without food and water for the entire day is safe. The decision should depend on her individual health, stage of pregnancy and doctor’s advice.

A waterless fast can increase the risk of dehydration, particularly if the weather is warm or the woman is already experiencing nausea or vomiting. Going without food for extended periods may also cause weakness, dizziness and fluctuations in blood sugar levels.

Doctors generally recommend avoiding strict fasting rules during pregnancy. Women should pay attention to their body’s needs and avoid putting their health at risk to follow traditional practices.

What Should Pregnant Women Do During Karwa Chauth?

Pregnant women who wish to celebrate Karwa Chauth can consider safer alternatives after speaking to their doctor. Depending on their medical condition, they may choose to consume water, fruits or other suitable foods instead of observing a complete fast without food and water.

Staying hydrated and eating at regular intervals can help meet the body’s needs during pregnancy. Women should also avoid prolonged periods without food if their doctor advises against it.

If a pregnant woman experiences dizziness, vomiting, a headache, unusual weakness or any other discomfort while fasting, she should stop fasting and seek medical advice. Severe symptoms or persistent vomiting require prompt medical attention.

For women who cannot observe the traditional fast, participating in the puja and other rituals without fasting is another option. The festival’s significance can be honoured without compromising maternal health.

Ultimately, pregnancy calls for extra care, and religious practices should be adapted to suit individual medical needs. Consulting a doctor before making any decision about fasting is the safest approach.