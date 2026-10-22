Karwa Chauth 2026: Know date, fasting rituals, puja vidhi, moonrise timings, samagri list and significance of the festival

From preparing the puja thali to waiting for the moon to appear, Karwa Chauth holds deep cultural and emotional significance for many Hindu families.

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Check the date, puja muhurat, rituals, and other important things about Karwa Chauth 2026 (PC: Meta AI)

Karwa Chauth 2026: Karwa Chauth is one of the most widely observed festivals among married Hindu women in India. The festival holds special importance as women observe a day-long fast and offer prayers for the long life, good health and happiness of their husbands. The occasion is marked by traditional customs, family gatherings and festive preparations that begin early in the morning. Women dress in traditional outfits, apply mehendi and arrange their puja thalis with the items needed for the evening rituals. Many also gather with other women to listen to the Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha and offer prayers together. The sighting of the moon is an important part of the celebration as women perform the final rituals before breaking their fast. From the date and auspicious puja muhurat to moonrise timings, fasting rituals and the significance of the festival, here is everything you need to know about Karwa Chauth 2026.

Karwa Chauth 2026 date and puja muhurat

Karwa Chauth will be observed on Thursday, October 29, 2026. It falls on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. According to the Panchang timings for New Delhi, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 1:06 AM on October 29 and ends at 10:09 PM on the same day.

The fasting period is expected to run from 6:31 AM to 8:17 PM. The puja muhurat is from 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM while moonrise is expected at around 8:17 PM. These timings are based on New Delhi and may vary depending on the city.

Karwa Chauth 2026 puja samagri list

Before the evening puja, devotees can prepare a thali with the essential items required for the rituals. These include a karwa or small pot filled with water, a sieve, a diya, cotton wicks, ghee and camphor. Roli, rice grains, sindoor, sandalwood, a sacred thread and flowers are also commonly used.

Fruits, sweets, mathri and dry fruits can be kept as offerings. Many women also use a red cloth to cover the puja setup and apply mehendi as part of the festive preparations.

Karwa Chauth fasting rituals and puja vidhi

The day usually begins with Sargi, a pre-dawn meal traditionally prepared by the mother-in-law. It may include fruits, nuts, sweets and other foods to help women prepare for the fast. After sunrise, many women observe a nirjala vrat, avoiding both food and water until the moon is sighted.

In the evening, women gather for prayers and listen to the Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha. They worship Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya and perform the aarti. In many families, women sit together and exchange their puja thalis as part of the tradition.

Moonrise ritual and breaking the fast

Once the moon appears, women offer water to the Moon God, often looking at the moon through a sieve before viewing their husbands through it. The fast is traditionally broken when the husband offers his wife water and food. Since moonrise varies by location, local timings should be checked before the evening rituals.

Significance of Karwa Chauth

The word ‘Karwa’ refers to a small pot while ‘Chauth’ means the fourth day. The festival is associated with marital devotion, prayers for family well-being and the bond shared between couples. It also brings women together through shared customs, stories and celebrations.