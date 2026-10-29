Karwa Chauth 2026: Why do women listen to the story of Veeravati during the vrat?

From fasting throughout day to performing rituals after moonrise, Karwa Chauth holds deep cultural significance for married women. The legend of Veeravati remains an important part of festival's traditional observances.

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Read the vrat katha of Veeravati and know its significance (Meta AI)

Karwa Chauth is an important Hindu festival that celebrates love, faith and the bond between married couples. On this day, many married women observe a fast from sunrise until moonrise, praying for their husbands’ well-being and long life. Along with dressing up, performing the puja and waiting for the moon, listening to the traditional vrat katha is an important part of the celebrations. One of the most widely known stories associated with the festival is that of Veeravati, whose devotion to her husband forms the heart of this religious tradition. Her story explains why following the fast and its rituals with faith holds special meaning for devotees.

What is the Karwa Chauth vrat katha of Veeravati?

According to Drik Panchang, Veeravati was the daughter of a Brahmin named Vedsharma and his wife Leelavati and lived in Indraprasthapur. She had seven brothers who loved her dearly. After marriage, she observed the Karwa Chauth fast for her husband’s well-being. However, the day-long fast became difficult and she eventually fainted because of hunger and exhaustion.

Unable to see their sister suffer, her brothers decided to make her believe that the moon had risen. One of them climbed a banyan tree and used a lamp and a sieve to create the appearance of moonlight. When Veeravati regained consciousness, they took her outside and convinced her that the moon was visible. Believing them, she broke her fast without waiting for the actual moonrise.

What happened after Veeravati broke her fast?

Soon after Veeravati ate, a series of unfortunate events followed. She found a hair in her first morsel, sneezed while eating the second and received news that she had to return to her in-laws’ home before taking the third bite. When she arrived, she discovered that her husband had died.

Heartbroken, Veeravati wept and blamed herself for what had happened. Goddess Indrani, the wife of Lord Indra, appeared before her after hearing her cries. When Veeravati pleaded for her husband’s life to be restored, the Goddess explained that she had broken her fast before the proper time and had not offered arghya, or a ritual offering, to the moon.

Goddess Indrani advised her to observe a fast every month for a year. Veeravati followed the instruction with devotion and, after nearly a year, her husband was restored to life.

Why is Veeravati’s story significant during Karwa Chauth?

The vrat katha highlights faith, patience and commitment within marriage. For devotees, it also underlines the importance of observing religious rituals with sincerity rather than rushing through them. The story has been passed down through generations and remains closely connected with the customs followed during Karwa Chauth.

Women traditionally gather to listen to the katha during the puja, often sharing the occasion with family members and friends. The story forms a spiritual part of the celebration and reinforces the values associated with the festival.

How is Karwa Chauth being observed today in 2026?

Today, Thursday, October 29, married women across India are observing Karwa Chauth by fasting for their husbands’ well-being and long life. Many observe a Nirjala vrat, abstaining from food and water from sunrise until moonrise. In the evening, they perform the puja, listen to the Veeravati vrat katha and wait for the moon to appear. Traditionally, women view the moon through a sieve before looking at their husbands and breaking their fast.