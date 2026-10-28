Karwa Chauth fasting rules 2026: Dos and don’ts every woman should know during the vrat

Karwa Chauth 2026 will be observed on October 29, 2026, in India. From eating Sargi before sunrise to performing the evening puja, here are the important fasting rules women should know.

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Karwa Chauth 2026 (PC: Magnific)

Karwa Chauth is a festival filled with faith, family traditions, and special moments. Karwa Chauth is traditionally observed by married Hindu women who pray for their husbands’ well-being and long life. From waking up early for Sargi to dressing up for the evening puja and waiting for the Moon, every part of the day holds significance for those who observe the vrat. While customs may differ from one family to another, knowing the basic fasting rules can help make the occasion easier to prepare for. Before beginning the fast, here are the important dos and don’ts to keep in mind for Karwa Chauth 2026.

Karwa Chauth 2026 date and time

Karwa Chauth 2026 will be observed on October 29, 2026 (Thursday) across India. The festival falls on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik.

According to Drik Panchang, the Karwa Chauth puja muhurat is from 05:38 pm to 06:56 pm on October 29, 2026

Karwa Chauth 2026 upavasa time – 06:31 am to 08:17 pm on October 29, 2026

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Karwa Chauth 2026 – 08:17 pm on October 29, 2026

Karwa Chauth 2026: Dos to follow during fast

Eat Sargi before sunrise: A good sargi is the traditional pre-dawn meal, often prepared or sent by the mother-in-law. Include fruits, nuts, milk, curd, and whole grains to help you feel satisfied for longer.

Stay hydrated before fast: Drink enough water before sunrise, particularly if you plan to observe a fast without food or water.

Prepare your puja thali: Keep the karwa, diya, sieve, sweets and other items required for your family’s rituals ready in advance.

Perform the evening puja: Many women worship Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, and Lord Ganesha and listen to the Karwa Chauth vrat katha as part of the observance.

Follow proper moon-sighting rituals: Look at the moon (or arghya) through a sieve (chalni), then look at your husband through the same sieve before breaking your fast.

Karwa Chauth 2026: Don’ts to keep in mind

Don’t eat or drink after sunrise: Avoid consuming food or water during the day if you are observing the traditional waterless fast.

Do not skip Sargi preparations: If you observe the traditional fast, avoid starting the day without planning your pre-dawn meal and fluid intake.

Avoid heavy, overly salty, or very sugary foods: These may cause discomfort in the stomach or increase thirst during the fasting hours. Choose a balanced meal for the fast.

Do not ignore your health: If you feel unwell, dizzy or unusually weak, take the symptoms seriously rather than forcing yourself to continue fasting.

Avoid arguments and unnecessary stress: Many families consider Karwa Chauth a time for prayer, patience and togetherness.

Do not change prescribed medicines: If your medication requires food or water, speak to your doctor before observing the fast because your health comes first.

Karwa Chauth 2026 fasting rules: Health precautions every woman should know

Traditional Karwa Chauth fasting often involves avoiding both food and water from sunrise until Moonrise. However, a strict fast may not be suitable for everyone.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women, people with diabetes, those with low blood pressure, and anyone with kidney or heart conditions should consult a healthcare professional before attempting a prolonged fast. Certain medicines may also require regular food or fluid intake.

If you are observing the vrat, eat a balanced Sargi meal and drink enough water before the fast begins. After breaking the fast, start with water and a light meal rather than eating a large dinner immediately.

Remember that you can participate in the prayers and other family rituals without putting your health at risk. Your well-being should always come first, and you should seek medical advice if you are feeling unwell before or on the Karwa Chauth day.