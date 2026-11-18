Kate Middleton’s sindoori red anarkali at Earthshot Prize Awards has a price tag you wouldn’t expect

Kate Middleton embraced Indian craftsmanship at the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai in a stunning sindoori red Anarkali by designer Mahima Mahajan. While the Princess of Wales impressed everyone with her regal appearance, her outfit's price is another detail worth knowing.

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Prince William and Princess Kate at Earthshot Prize awards (PC: Instagram)

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s visit to India has been making headlines, but their latest appearance in Mumbai has given fashion lovers another reason to talk about the royal couple. Kate Middleton has once again given fashion enthusiasts a reason to admire her wardrobe choices. During her appearance at the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai, the Princess of Wales stepped away from her usual royal gowns and embraced traditional Indian fashion. Her sindoori red Anarkali, featuring intricate embroidery and beautiful detailing, brought Indian craftsmanship into the spotlight at the international event. While her overall appearance looked every bit royal, there is another interesting detail about the outfit that might surprise fashion lovers. From its designer to its price, here’s everything to know about Kate’s latest fashion choice.



Kate Middleton looks regal in a red anarkali by Mahima Mahajan

Kate Middleton looked elegant in a beautiful sindoori red anarkali designed by Delhi-based designer Mahima Mahajan. The Princess of Wales chose a floor-length outfit in a rich vermilion shade, featuring traditional Banarasi gold detailing, delicate hand embroidery, and glass bead embellishments.

She wore the hand embroidered anarkali named Neelam, which is listed on Mahima Mahajan’s official website at Rs 70,000 for its ready-to-wear version. The outfit was made from handwoven banarasi georgette. The design celebrated Indian textile traditions while giving the Princess a graceful and royal appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAHIMA MAHAJAN (@mahimamahajanofficial)

Kate completed her look with a stunning emerald and diamond necklace and matching earrings from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Emerald Tassel Suite. The jewellery added another special touch to her ensemble and made the entire look stand out.

She kept her hairstyle elegant and opted for subtle makeup which beautifully highlighted the intricate detailing of her outfit and statement jewellery to take centre stage.

Kate Middleton wore Queen Elizabeth II’s Emerald Tassel Suite at Earthshot Prize Awards 2026

Kate Middleton made a regal statement at the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai, wearing Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic Emerald Tassel Suite with her red Anarkali. The stunning diamond and emerald necklace, paired with matching earrings, added a touch of royal heritage to her appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SARAH KANJ (@davincicode7)

The late Queen first wore the exquisite jewellery in 1989, making Kate’s choice even more special. Her elegant styling beautifully blended royal tradition with contemporary glamour.

Prince William chooses black bandhgala by Manish Malhotra

Prince William also embraced Indian fashion for the special evening. The Prince of Wales looked sharp in a bespoke black bandhgala designed by celebrated Indian designer Manish Malhotra.

His all black outfit featured a structured silhouette, a high collar, and hand-embroidered buttons. He paired the traditional jacket with black trousers and formal shoes, keeping his overall appearance classic and sophisticated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANISH MALHOTRA (@manishmalhotraworld)

The choice of Manish Malhotra was another highlight of the evening. Known for his work in Indian cinema and luxury fashion, the designer brought his signature craftsmanship to William’s outfit.

Together, Kate and William made a strong fashion statement by choosing Indian designers for an important international event. Their outfits also highlighted the beauty of Indian textiles, embroidery and traditional clothing on a global platform.

What is Earthshot Prize Awards?

The Earthshot Prize Awards were founded by Prince William in 2020 to recognise and support practical solutions to some of the world’s biggest environmental challenges. The 2026 ceremony marked the sixth edition of the awards and was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on November 17, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Each year, winners are selected, with each receiving 1 million to help develop and expand their environmental solutions. The 2026 ceremony brought together several international personalities, celebrities, environmental experts, and innovators to celebrate the people working towards a healthier planet.