Kate Middleton in a gold dress: The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, went all big with her appearance at the World Premiere of 'No Time to Die' that took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Kate joined her husband, Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, and Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall – Charles, and Camilla, respectively, at the event. All eyes remained on Kate as she made a big entry in her sparkly gown customised by one of her favourite designers, Jenny Peckham.

It was arguably the sparkliest dress that any royal woman has worn in the history of royal fashion. Kate's dress was beige with sequins all over, an exaggerated structured shoulder, and a plunging neckline that sat right over her petite frame. She teamed her dress with Onitaa earrings that were made in Pakistan by the South Asian luxury couture label. Interestingly, Kate first wore this pair of round-drop earrings during her visit to Pakistan in 2019.

That time too, she teamed up those Onitaa earrings with a Jenny Peckham gown that was all sparkly and covered in sequins. Kate also took a matching green dupatta to honour the culture of Pakistan as she stunned in that gorgeous emerald green gown.

At the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday evening, the 39-year-old finished her look with an updo and a pair of Aquazzura leather pumps. Considering that the flashy outfits are deemed a strict no-no under the royal fashion rules, Kate just broke yet another stereotype. Not many royal ladies have worn sequins and sparkles to go this big in the past. Apart from Kate, Meghan Markle, their late mother-in-law Diana, and even the Queen have worn sparkles and shimmers in the past, but none of them seemed to have made a statement at this level.

Kate’s cape dress definitely looked loud on the red carpet of the movie but with that subtlety about her appearance, and the grace that she always exudes, there’s really nothing that she can’t pull off well! Your thoughts on that gold dress?