The most awaited wedding and their pictures are finally out now. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have shared their photos from the Haldi ceremony and the entire internet is mesmerized. Katrina and Vicky look happily in love. For the ceremony, they wore Sabyasachi's attire. The couple talked about patience and they have hit the bull's eye.

Taking it to Instagram, the duo shared their Haldi ceremony photos and the caption read,” Shukr. Sabr. Khushi (gratitude, patience, happiness).” For the auspicious ceremony, their dresses belonged from the house of Sabyasachi. Also Read - Is This Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif’s New Sea-Facing Home? This Viral Video Suggests So

Katrina, known for her quintessential fashion choices chose a simple and elegant lehenga. As per Sabyasachi’s Instagram post, Katrina wore an ivory organdy lehenga with gota and tilla embroidery. Along with this, she wore an orgnza dupatta in gota and marori embroidery, trimmed with kiran.

For accessories, she chose floral necklace and earrings. Her hands were adorned with intricate henna design. Her hair was in soft curl which gradually fell over her shoulders.

Vicky, on the other hand, wore a simple kurta from the house of Sabyasachi’s. He wore an embroidered khadi kurta and salwar. Vicky known for his wit, had removed his kurta and just had pink dupatta draped around his neck.

Various members of the family were seen apply haldi to the couple. In Katrina’s post, Cikcy’s mother Veena applied turmeric on her cheek. In one of the posts, Katrina sat with her mother Suzanne Turquotte. Vicky shared a series of pictures in which his father, Sham Kaushal, was seen applying turmeric on his arms. In the last water, he just had pink dupatta draped around his neck with blue shades as others poured water on him.

All in all, they look happy together and their pictures speak the same!