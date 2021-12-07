If you are a Bollywood news buff like us, then chances are that you already know that actor Katrina Kaif is all set to marry Vicky Kaushal at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara in the Sawai Madhopur area on December 9. The wedding festivities have already begun. The bride-to-be and groom-to-be left for the venue on December 6 and soon after their friends from Bollywood were spotted leaving for Rajasthan including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia among others.Also Read - Vicky-Katrina Latest Wedding Updates: Sangeet and Mehendi Function Begins| Checkout Video

We cannot wait to see Katrina as a bride, in fact, a report in ETimes said that Kat is planning to wear a pastel green lehenga from the shelves of ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her wedding. However, there is no confirmation on the same. Also Read - Bas Coffee Kaafi Thi! All About Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Endearing Love Story

Bollywood Life reported that a close friend of the Kaushal’s revealed that Veena Kaushal wants her would-be daughter-in-law, Katrina Kaif to become a perfect Punjabi Dulhania. Aww! “Katrina and Vicky’s mother have grown very close over the past few months since the wedding has been in the planning. And she is all ready to impress her beau’s mother-in-law and has happily agreed to become the Punjabi Dulhania like the MIL has envisioned,” a source was quoted saying. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Day 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Vicky's Family To Welcome Katrina In Pure Punjabi Style

Bollywood has seen many Punjabi brides in the recent past. Here, take a look at Bollywood’s most stunning Punjabi brides.

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood most loved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a traditional Sindhi-Punjabi style wedding at Lake Como in Italy. For the wedding, Deepika made a resplendent bride in a red and gold lehenga.

Anushka Sharma

For the wedding, Anushka decided to go for a simple, delicate and classic bridal look.

Neha Kakkar



Singer Neha Kakkar wore a red bridal lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock at her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh. The singer’s lehenga featured a half-sleeved blouse and a ball gown-esque skirt. This lehenga was heavily embroidered that Neha accessorized with a layered Kundan statement neckpiece.

Neha Dhupia



Neha Dhupia looked pretty for the Anand Karaj ceremony in pastel pink embroidered lehenga from Anita Dongre. The handcrafted lehenga, which cost up to Rs. 2 lakhs, was embroidered with exquisite gota patti, zardozi, resham, dori and sequin work, making the perfect ensemble for a summer wedding. The lehnga had embroideries in shades of matching pink and mint green.

Gul Panag



For the wedding, she wore her mother’s wedding lehenga. Her wedding ensemble is pink in shade with gold print. She wore statement jewellery with cool black sunglasses.