Bollywood actress and businesswoman Katrina Kaif has a big day in her career today. The star’s cosmetic brand Kay by Katrina has achieved a milestone and she kept a celebration to mark the three-year anniversary of it in Mumbai. Katrina was seen with several social media influencers to celebrate the occasion. Several pictures and videos are doing round on social media. Keep scrolling to look at Katrina Kaif’s whole look and what attire she slipped in for the affair.Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan Reveals New Release Date of His Spy Actioner - Here's What we Know

For the occasion, Katrina shined bright in gorgeous red bodycon dress. The ensemble features full-sleeves, deep-square neckline and flared hem that showcased her curvaceous figure. The diva kept it simple and elegant like she always does. She let the outfit do the talking and went with sleek golden hoops and beige stiletto heels. For glam picks, Kat went with subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, perfect brows, glossy lips and dazzling highlighter. She completed the look with center-parted wavy tresses that matched with her outfit beautifully. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Flaunts Red Sindoor, Wedding Chooda in Her First Karwa Chauth Pictures With Vicky Kaushal And His Parents

Katrina Kaif’s Red bodycon dress is from the shelves of Aley Perry. The outfit is named Dellen and cost a whopping amount of Rs 1,25,100. The dress is perfect for your night outings with your friends or on dates with your partner. So, Go grab and add this in closet now.

On work front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot alongwith Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khatter. Kaif has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the works. She’s also working on Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Apart from that, the actress celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. Katrina shared some special pictures from her ‘pehla’ Karwa Chauth after her marriage to Vicky Kaushal.