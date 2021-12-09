Bollywood brides who wore giant nath: Nath has been a traditional and most important accessory in every bride’s accessories game. The nath is a significant part of Indian culture. It comes in different shapes, styles and colours. These can be worn on either side of the nose, depending on their cultural beliefs and values. The Bollywood actresses are always a trendsetter. They chose to wear nose rings and looked gorgeous on their wedding day.Also Read - Katrina Kaif's First Pics as Bride: Red Sabyasachi Lehenga, Kalire, Chooda And That Big Smile!

Here’s a List of Celebs Who Chose to Wear Nath on Their Wedding Day:

Katrina Kaif

Kat, like any quintessential Indian bride, was spotted wearing Kalire, chooda, a giant nath. Katrina's lehenga featured heavily embroidered lehenga which she teamed up with a sheer red dupatta that had little bit of zari work. She accessorised her look with a mattha patti, a heavy necklace and a giant nath. She looks ethereal!

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam had a fairy tale wedding with sustainable fashion in mind. She wore her mom’s bridal saree and pahadi nath. She and her sister twinned on the pahadi nath as they both wore the same pattern and design. Her wedding dress is laced with family tradition and culture. She wore nath, a traditional Pahaadi-Himachali Nath which was gifted to her by her grandmother.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra always makes sure that she is connected to her roots. She married Nick Jonas in Jodhpur. For the Hindu wedding ceremony, she wore a medium-sized nath with intricate pearl detailing. The nath belonged from the house of Sabyasachi’s heritage jewelry line that had a string that went into her chignon.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is known for her quintessential fashion choice. For the wedding, she chose an oversized gold hoop with pearls studded and she tucked it behind the top of the ear. She wore a red Sabyasachi ensemble with an embroidered dupatta that had sada saubhagyavati bhava inscribed on the border.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is known for subtle and chic fashion choices. She married Virat Kohli in Italy and chose a Sabyasachi lehenga. Her lehenga is adorned with a pale pink lehenga with intricate work. For accessories, she chose a simple nath with a big hoop ring, minimal studding on the hoop, and tucked behind her ears.

Kajal Aggarwal

In a mix of different cultures, Kajal married Gautam Kitchulu. She wore Anamika Khanna with her lehenga filled with intricate zardozi work and floral. Her accessories contained uncut diamond jewelry with emeralds and heirloom pieces like matha patti and nath. Her nath had a big hoop with three lines tucked behind her ears.

Bipasha Basu

For the wedding, she wore a classic red from the shelves of Sabyasachi. From head to toe, she was adorned in traditional Bengali bride. She wore white red mukut, white red bindis on her eyebrows. For accessories, she chose a huge nath that complimented well with her ensemble.