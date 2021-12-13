Katrina Kaif is known for her quintessential and eloquent fashion choices. She knows the art of ‘less is more’ and how ‘too much is not a lot.’ The art of balancing everything out is Katrina and she is a pioneer at this. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an intimate wedding in Rajasthan. They have shared various pictures on their social media handles and the entire internet is gushing at their cuteness. For the auspicious occasion, Katrina wore Saysachi’s classic red bridal lehenga.Also Read - Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal Dance Their Heart Out in Colourful Sabyasachi Outfits at Mehendi Ceremony - Deets Inside

Taking it to Instagram, Kat uploaded a series of pictures in which she looked marvelous. Her caption read," Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!"

Katrina chose a bright red lehenga from the house of Sabyasachi for the big and important day. Her lehenga was filled with intricate gold patterns and embellishment. According to Sabyasachi’s Instagram post, her red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran. Also Read - Katrina Kaif’s Sabyasachi Bridal Red Lehenga Can Burn a Hole in Your Pocket, Here’s What it Costs

For accessories, she chose a choker style statement necklace, a temple-jewelry style matha patti, a nath, and huge earrings. The bridal jewellery was made of uncut diamonds in 22k gold with hand-strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

She kept the makeup simple and chic. She tied her hair neatly in a bun, adorned with flowers. She wore a red bindi, highlighter, blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, filled in eyebrows, mascara and a dash of light red lip shade.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. According to a Hindustan Times report, this lehenga is worth Rs 17 lakh.