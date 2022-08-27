Katrina Kaif Exudes Uber-Cool Fashion Vibes: Katrina Kaif surely known how to set up uber-cool fashion goals with her unique and trendy style statements. Her fashion choices are always spot-on with the millenials and Gen Z as they become hot trends in no time. The actor can rock any outfit from ethnic salwar-suit and saree to gowns, skirts, crop-tops, beachwear and denims. Katrina has a love for casuals and the diva looks sassy in all her outfits. The Tiger-3 actor recently took to her Instagram handle to post a picture wearing white T-shirt teamed with blue denim dungaree. She captioned her post as , “Musings 🌼.”Also Read - Viral Video: US Navy Officers Sing Shah Rukh Khan’s Song ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, Desis Love It | Watch

CHECK OUT KATRINA KAIF’S INSTAGRAM POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

KATRINA SLAYS IN CASUAL T-SHIRT AND DUNGAREE

Katrina exudes girl-next-door vibes in her latest photoshoot as she poses in casuals. The actor started is more popular for her roles where she played the girl-next-door and had a similar wardrobe for her movies. He latest picture in casual T-shirt and denim dungaree is relatable to her fans as they connect with her on-screen persona. Katrina looks charming and graceful in her sweet and simple avatar in the series of pictures shared on her Instagram handle.

Katrina will next be seen in Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chanturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She is also starring in Sriram Raghvan’s Merry Christmas starring Vijay Sethupati.

