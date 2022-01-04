Mumbai: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who recently got married to Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan, posted a series of pictures of her flaunting her mangalsutra in her comfortable clothes at their new home in Mumbai. Vicky gifted Katrina a diamond-studded mangalsutra from Sabyasachi’s Bengal Tiger Collection that features black and gold beads and two small drop-down diamonds. Mangalsutra is worn by married Indian women. The black and golden beads carry immense importance in Hindu weddings. It is a necklace that a groom ties around the bride’s neck. Katrina’s mangalsutra stands out as it was an uncut diamond mangalsutra.Also Read - Fans Call Katrina Kaif and Sunny Kaushal 'Best Devar Bhabhi Duo' After Her Comment on His Post

Katrina Kaif looked cute as she was seen chilling at her new home in denim hot pants and a beige zip-up sweater. In the photos, we can see how the newly-wedding couple have maintained there sea-facing apartment in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai. The background shows pastel yellow sofas, wooden panels and shelves decked up with plants. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Comes To Drop Vicky Kaushal At The Airport, Fans Say 'Awww So Cute'

Have a look at Katrina’s new pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Also Read - Year Ender 2021: #BTSButter to #VicKat, Top Entertainment Hashtags of The Year

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. She also has Phone Bhoot and Alia Abbas Zafar’s superhero series in her kitty. The actress was recently roped in for Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.