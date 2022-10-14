Katrina Kaif Karwa Chauth pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Karwa Chauth on Thursday. The couple took to social media to drop some lovely pictures from their festival celebration later in the day. And now, the internet can’t get enough of their beauty as a couple. The social media is full of love and appreciation for Vicky and Katrina as they posed with the former’s parents in the viral Karwa Chauth pictures. In the photos shared by the two popular Bollywood stars, both of them are seen wearing traditional outfits and embracing the Punjabi traditions for the festival.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Shares First Karwa Chauth Picture With Vicky Kaushal's Family, Fans Praise Their 'Awwdorable' Chemistry

Katrina wears a pink Sabyasachi saree with a matching floral blouse. She teams it up with her wedding chooda, a pair of big earrings, and sindoor in her middle-parted straight hair. She looks extremely pretty as she poses with Vicky who is seen dressed in a simple kurta-pyjama for the occasion. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022 Highlights From Bollywood: Fabulous Wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey And Neelam Kothari in Ethnic Attire - See Pics

CHECK VICKY KAUSHAL-KATRINA KAIF’S FIRST KARWA CHAUTH PICTURES:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Drops Heartfelt Wish For Alia Bhatt And Riddhima Kapoor on Karwa Chauth: '...My Beauties'

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9 last year at a fort in Rajasthan. It was a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony for the couple in the presence of their close friends and family members. The two stars have been going strong ever since and their fans can’t wait to see them together in new pictures everytime there’s a big festival or a Bollywood event. Apart from Vicky and Katrina, several other Bollywood stars celebrated their first Karwa Chauth this year: Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera, Kanika Kapoor-Gautam Hathiramani.

On the work front, Vicky is shooting for his next while Katrina is all geared up for the release of her latest film Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is a horror comedy and Katrina plays the role of a ghost who’s on a mission. The trailer of the film received appreciation and now, the promotions have begun. Phone Bhoot is slated to hit the screens on November 4.