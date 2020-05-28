Floral prints are dreamy and perfect for any happy occasion. A little bloom can bring smile and positivity on your face this summer. During scorching hot weather, people prefer donning dresses with floral prints but our most favourite B-town diva seems to be i completely in love with this attire. She slays in floral in every season. It won’t be too much to say that she has almost a love affair with this print. Whether it is her gorgeous saree, lehenga, or a simple dress, Katrina has all kind of floral ensembles. Also Read - 'What's Cooking'! Katrina Kaif Channels Her Inner Chef And Flaunts Her Perfect Chopping Skills Amid Lockdown

She knows exactly how to pair her print attires with accessories and give it a classy look. We are sure, nobody can flaunt the floral outfits the way Katrina can, You don't believe us? See for yourself.

Katrina Kaif looks pretty in this sexy Sabyasachi lehenga. She dolled up in this floral attire during the promotions of her film Sooryavanshi. This voluminous floral number features pink and red flowers on white fabric. She paired her stunning look with a pair of traditional kundan earrings. Her straight hair and nude make-up are enhancing her look for the better.

This black Sabyasachi lehenga worn by Katrina Kaif is perfect for a summer wedding. She opted for this gorgeous outfit during the screening of her film, Bharat. She accessorized herself with a heavy gold choker necklace. Though Katrina’s attire doesn’t have any embellishments on it, the outfit looks impactful. This dark ebony lehenga with red and white roses is enough to grab anyone’s attention.

This elegant pink floral number designed by Sabyasachi is just gorgeous. Katrina Kaif Can be seen draping this stunning saree with a sleek pink belt and full sleeved blouse. The Tinsel town diva paired this romantic outfit with a pair of delicate earrings. She kept her make-up simple and hair straight. She looks extremely graceful in this Indian attire.