While Katrina Kaif is back from her vacation with her husband Vicky Kaushal, it seems Kat is having a holiday hangover. The actor posted a new slew of pictures on her Instagram handle from her undisclosed beach vacation wearing black swimwear and a matching straw hat.Also Read - Tara Sutaria Soaks Sun in Hot Animal Print Monokini, Flaunts Svelte Figure in The Wild

Katrina looks mind-blowing in her beachwear. With zero makeup, plain hoop earrings, and untamed open tresses Katrina looks ravishing. The actor is beating the heat with her black straw hat from the shelves of Myaraa. Earlier, Katrina shared a postcard from her beach vacation along with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Also Read - Kiara Advani is a Walking Summer Garden in Her Figure-Hugging Green Co-ord Set Worth Rs 3K - See Pics

In the pictures, Katrina can be seen happily posing for the camera. In the first picture, Kat can be seen posing while holding the beach hat with one hand, in the second frame Katrina poses and smiles whereas the third picture is a closeup. No points for guessing who was behind the lens. Also Read - Mom-to-Be Sonam Kapoor Looks Straight Out of a Painting in White Satin Saree, Shows off Her Baby Bump

She captioned the post with a black heart, a beach and a hat emoji. Katrina was styled by Sanam Ratansi and Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s Black Swimwear pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

As soon as Katrina dropped pictures on her Instagram, fans and followers flooded the comments section. A user wrote, “Looking gorgeous”, another fan wrote, “There is no one better than you in the whole film industry, you are the most beautiful and cute.”

Katrina’s stylist Anaita Shroff wrote, “Oo la la!” while actor Vaani Kapoor dropped a fire emoji.

Earlier this week, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport arrival walking hand-in-hand.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Kat also has Jee Le Zaraa along with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She will next be seen in Tiger 3.

What are your thoughts on Katrina’s swimwear?