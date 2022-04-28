Katrina Kaif bikini look: Katrina Kaif loves visiting Maldives and her Instagram feed is a proof of it. The actor and her husband Vicky Kaushal recently visited the tropical blue island for a small vacation. It seems Katrina is missing the blue sea and white sand as she took to her Instagram to share hot and sizzling bikini pictures. The sexy diva wore a gorgeous blue bikini top that had a plunging neckline with a floral blue bottom.Also Read - Disha Patani Looks Her Sexiest Best in Wet Hair, Fans Ask 'Baal Kyun Katwaliye'

The comfy high-waisted bikini featured a ruffled top and a tropical print bottom from a swimwear brand Angel Croshet. The style is sweet, cute and you will definitely have a perfect beach holiday. The price of Katrina Kaif’s blue bikini is worth Rs 2450. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Hails Husband Vicky Kaushal's Big Win at IIFA 2022 Technical Awards

The drool-worthy pictures of Katrina show her wet hair that is making her look hot. While sharing the pics, the actor dropped three blue hearts as a caption. Several fans and followers of Kat rushed to the comment section and drop heart and fire emojis and one of them being desi girl Priyanka Chopra. Also Read - Koffee With Karan Season 7: Karan Johar All Set to Shoot New Season With Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina!

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s hot bikini pics:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen next with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She also has other interesting line-up of projects such as Phone Bhoot, Jee Ley Zaraa, Merry Christmas.