Actor Katrina Kaif is known for her impeccable acting skills, dancing chops and her love for fitness. The actor recently uploaded a video of herself doing Pilates with fitness professional Yasmin Karachiwala. Katrina’s workout video will surely beat your mid-week blues. Also Read - Yoga During Pregnancy? Kareena Kapoor Khan Has Some Tips For You

Sporting a red sports bra and matching tights, and hair neatly tied in a ponytail, Katrina can be seen sweating out in the gym. Her instructor Yasmin also shared the video and revealed that Katrina Kaif initially said that Pilates is for lazy people and it took 15 years for Yasmin to change her mind. “The 1st time @katrinakaif did Pilates, she said it was for lazy people!!!! It’s taken 15 years to change her mind and now she loves it 😊😊 I smile & say, ‘Better late than Never’ Also Read - Suswagatam Khushaamadeed: Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif’s Sister, To Make Bollywood Debut Opposite Pulkit Samrat

Katrina shared the same video on her instagram handle and wrote that she usually prefers gym but has realized that one can get a lot of muscle work through Pilates. She wrote, “I usually prefer gym , but ive realized u can get a lot of muscle work through Pilates as well – @yasminkarachiwala has been taking me through focusing on one body part in our Pilates sessions . 👯♀️”

Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot which stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddharth Chaturvedi.

