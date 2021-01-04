Actor Katrina Kaif is poised, centered, and fit. She makes head turn in form-fitting numbers like no one else. From floral prints, shiny-sequin dresses, to an ethnic saree, Katrina can pull off any look with ease. Katrina proved her loved for the colour red in the latest shoot for her makeup line Kay By Katrina. The Bharat actor picked a stunning red number by Dubai based clothing brand Saffron boutique. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Sweatshirt Reads 'Love is Power', Another Statement After 'Smash The Patriarchy'!

Katrina’s dress featured an off-shoulder neckline, a knotted waist with cutouts, a pleated midi skirt that had flares. Kat believes in less is more and she decided to skip on accessories for this shoot. For makeup, the actor went for a dewy base, bold red lipstick, defined eyebrows, flushed cheeks. She kept her blow-dried hair open and we can’t take our eyes off her. Also Read - Experts Talk About Fashion Trends That May Rule 2021

Check out Katrina’s look: Also Read - Katrina Kaif Shares Pictures in no Makeup Look as She Spends New Year With Sister Isabelle Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)



If you are looking for some wardrobe inspiration, then take a cue from Katrina. This off-shoulder romantic number can be a perfect pick for a candlelight date night with your beau.

If the Saffron boutique dress stole your heart too, then you can also buy it online. It’s available on their official website and is originally worth Rs 31,757 (AED 1600). It is currently in the sale, and it will cost you Rs 15,878 (AED 800).

Price of Katrina’s dress:

On the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for Phone Bhoot along with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, directed by Gurmmeet Singh. She also has Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar which is slated for release this year.