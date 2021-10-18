Katrina Kaif never fails to charm people with her eloquent and chic fashion choices. To promote her upcoming new film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, directed by Rohit Shetty, Katrina is ready to dazzle with her fashion sense. Her latest ensemble is the proof!Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Breaks Silence on 'Roka Ceremony' With Katrina Kaif: "Will Get Engaged Soon Enough"

For the promotion of Sooryavanshi, Katrina has worn a scintillating white bodycon one-shoulder dress. Taking it to Instagram, she uploaded a couple of photos along with a reel video. Her caption had an emoticon of the sun with day written along with sooryavanshi hashtag.

Check out the Instagram Post Here:

This ensemble belongs to the sustainable fashion brand Aya Muse. It is from Pre-Fall 2021 collection with an edgy slim fit, asymmetric silhouette, one-shoulder neckline, cut-out details and ribbed texture.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. You can check out the official website for the dress. The price of the attire is Rs 48,215 (USD 640).

For this photoshoot, celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled Katrina. Her makeup was done by Daniel C Bauer and Flavien Heldt.

Keeping it minimal and aesthetic, Katrina chose glossy pink lip shade, smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing skin and sharp contour.

On the work front, she will be seen in Sooryavanshi which will be hitting the theatres on November 5, 2021.