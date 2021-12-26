Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got recently married and have left the internet dreamy with their wedding pictures. Celebrating Christmas together, the newlyweds, congratulated the world by uploading a very cute picture. They posed in front of their Christmas tree at home. Acing the art of minimalism like always, Katrina wore a floral print attire that looks super breezy and comfortable.Also Read - 'Meri Christmas!' Vicky Kaushal Hugs Wife Katrina Kaif In This Adorable Picture

Taking it to Instagram, Vicky uploaded a picture with Katrina. The caption read,” Meri Christmas!” He wore a pastel blue collared shirt and beige pants. Also Read - Katrina Kaif To Star With Vijay Sethupathi For Her Next Film 'Merry Christmas'

Katrina is known for her chic and classy fashion sense. The attire is from Zimmermann, the Australian luxury clothing. The mini-length attire consists of a raised collar, raffia buttons down the centre front. The ensemble also features blouson sleeves with gather cuffs and multi-coloured floral patterns.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. The ensemble is known as the Postcard Lantern Mini Dress outfit worth Rs 64, 086 (USD 850).

For makeup, she chose a glowing face, subtle eyeliner, and classic red lip shade. She left her hair open with soft curls.