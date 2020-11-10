Katrina Kaif is having a great time in the Maldives it seems. She recently jetted off to the popular holiday destination, however, she is not there for a vacation. The actor has gone there for a new project. But, how can you miss the beauty and serenity of Maldives and not take out some time for yourself when you are in the country? Also Read - Katrina Kaif Stuns In A Beige-Ombre Sequin Saree By Manish Malhotra Worth Rs 1,35,000, See PICS

To keep her fans updated, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share mesmerising pictures of herself with a stunning backdrop. She left her fans speechless with her beauty. The diva was sporting a rainbow swimsuit. It featured colourful stripes all over and Katrina was looking like a sight to behold in the beach outfit. Her no make-up beach look with her striking curves visible can leave anyone drool over her pictures. The tinsel town actor left her tresses open for the natural look. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Starrer Film to Be Announced on This Date, Here is The Reason For Fans to Rejoice

Katrina captioned her picture stating, “So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot #lovemyjob #grateful (sic).” See the post for yourself below. Also Read - Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter Team up For Horror Comedy- Know Details



Katrina’s post grabbed various B-town celebs’ attention. One of them was Alia Bhatt. She commented on her post, ” Beautyyyyyy” with 4 heart emoticons.

This is not the first time that Katrina has made headline due to her fashion choices. The actor impressed the fashion police recently when she left everyone stunned in a beige-ombre sequin saree by Manish Malhotra. She nailed the sequin number and made heads turn in her direction.