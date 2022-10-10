Katrina Kaif Floral Pantsuit: Actor Katrina Kaif who has never failed to surprise her fans with her sartorial picks has once again outdone herself. The beauty queen, who is all set for her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with actors Ishaan Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi, made heads turn in a stunning floral pantsuit set. Katrina Kaif also dropped her gorgeous pictures on her social media handle and fans CAN NOT keep calm. Katrina’s chic floral print slim-cut blazer exuded major boss lady vibes and the matching bootcut pants in a houndstooth print featured a wide waistband. Katrina Kaif shared her promotional looks on Instagram and captioned them, “PhoneBhoot ☎️👻 Trailer Launch आज – अभी.”Also Read - Phone Bhoot Trailer Review: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi Promise Fun, Laughter All The Way, Don't Miss Jackie Shroff

KATRINA KAIF EXUDES BOSS LADY VIBES IN A FLORAL PANTSUIT

Katrina Kaif flaunted her signature hairstyle and struck poses for the camera. She kept her makeup minimal with a glossy pink tint. The Phone Booth star dazzled in her latest pictures. Also Read - Bhabhi Katrina Kaif's Wish on Devar Sunny Kaushal's Birthday is 'Jeete Raho, Khush Raho' - See Unseen Wedding Photo

WATCH Katrina Kaif’s Viral Video

Netizens quickly showered immense love and admiration on Katrina Kaif’s look in the viral video. They not only called her beautiful and gorgeous, but they also called her husband actor Vicky Kaushal the winner. One of the users wrote, “Gulab ki full ki trha ho aap.” Another user wrote, “Yeh duniya mein ek alag hi pari hai.” Another one said, “Omgg Queen.”

CAN YOU GUESS THE PRICE OF KATRINA KAIF’S FLORAL PANTSUIT?

Katrina Kaif wore a stylish floral overall for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Phone Booth. Are you looking forward to buying Katrina Kaif’s long-fitted blazer and tailored pants? You will be surprised to know that the pantsuit Katrina Kaif wore cost a fortune! The blazer cost Rs $550 while the pants were worth $330 on the official website of Alice and Olivia. The total cost will be around Rs 72,516.84!

What do you think about Katrina Kaif’s outfit? Let us know your thoughts!