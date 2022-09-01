Katrina Kaif in yellow sharara: Katrina Kaif turned up at Arpita Khan’s Ganpati celebrations looking pretty in a lime yellow sharara set. The actor, who joined her husband Vicky Kaushal at the Darshan looked lovely in her traditional outfit. Staying true to her style, she teamed up her sharara set with subtle makeup, naturally middle-parted hair and a pair of jhumkas.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan Performs Ganpati Aarti, Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal Attend Too – Watch Video

Both Katrina and Vicky twinned in the shades of yellow as they posed for the paparazzi during the celebrations. The actor wore a sharara set by designer Taru Tahiliani. Styled by Ami Patel, she chose a silk kurti and a poplin lycra sharara with a silk dupatta to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha on the festival.

Her sharara suit is available online on the designer's website and it's priced at Rs 89,900. Katrina made every inch of that traditional and superbly comfortable look work for her.

CHECK KATRINA KAIF DAZZLING AT ARPITA KHAN’S GANPATI CELEBRATIONS IN A YELLOW SHARARA:

Before participating in the festivities, Katrina cheered for her husband at the recently happened Filmfare Awards 2022. The couple looked fantastic as they walked the red carpet together. While Vicky suited up for the show, Katrina trusted Sabyasachi and wore a sparkly-sequined tulle saree to go with her look.

Do you like Katrina’s yellow sharara look here?