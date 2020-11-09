Katrina Kaif is a perfect example of poise, centered, and fit. The actor over the years has developed an evolved sense of style. From nailing a bodycon dress to a traditional saree, Katrina always makes heads turn in her direction. Katrina for her latest brand collaboration with Kalyan Jewellers opted for a beige-ombre sequin saree by designer Manish Malhotra. Katrina is a vision to behold in the sequin number. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Rocks Boss Lady Look in All-White Ensemble, Carries Rs 3 Lakh Bag to Enhance Her Rich Appearance, See PICS Here

Katrina’s sparkling chiffon saree had self-sequins embroidery; she wore a deep maroon-beige dupion silk patch blouse. For her photoshoot wore a traditional jewellery set, with a statement necklace, bangles, earrings, and a ring. For makeup, Katrina opted for a smokey eye look, highlighted cheekbones, and a dab of pink lip colour. Katrina’s sequin saree is a must-have for this festive season. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni Slays in Rs 27k Colourful Dress Made of Recycled Plastic Bottles, See Pics

Katrina’s latest picture in the sequin saree took the internet by a storm. Friends from Bollywood also dropped comments on Katrina’s picture. Actor Vaani Kapoor wrote, “So pretty ♥️” and Mini Mathur commented “Oooof ! You look beautiful kat ❤️”

The beige-ombre sequin saree by Manish Malhotra is available on Manish’s website and is available online for buying. It’s worth a whopping Rs 1,35,000.

Katrina Kaif also treated her fans with a picture of herself in a lemon-yellow mini dress. Her soothing mini dress is a perfect outfit for a date night or a casual lunch date with friends. Her dress featured a square-shaped neckline, ruffled-puffy sleeves.



She opted for subtle makeup and a million-dollar smile. She wore this comfortable dress by the label ASOS worth Rs 1,872.

Your thoughts on Katrina’s style game?