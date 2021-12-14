Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding in Rajasthan was a dreamy affair. The couple teased us with more pictures from their pre-wedding photoshoot. In the pictures, Katrina can be seen in a floral pink saree with a veil and carried a bouquet of flowers, Vicky can be seen complementing Katrina’s outfit in a pink sherwani. They look so much in love!Also Read - BTS Grooves To Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' And ARMY Is Having A Field Day | Watch

It took Sabyasachi’s team 1800 hours (75 days) to curate Katrina’s saree that’s actually a tribute to her mom’s British culture and is made to look like a white wedding gown with a tulle veil. Also Read - Harnaaz Sandhu Wants to Work For Menstrual Hygiene After Winning Miss Universe

The couple remained a Sabyasachi’s loyalist throughout, from their wedding outfit to mehendi and haldi ceremonies. Taking to Instagram, designer Sabyasachi explained the look. He wrote, “Katrina Kaif pays tribute to her mother’s British heritage during the pre-wedding festivities. Sabyasachi conceptualised and created a vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil. Silhouetted like a white wedding gown, the pastel tulle sari is embellished with hand-cut English flowers, embroidered by craftswomen from Bengal and liberally sprinkled with semi-precious gems and crystals.” Also Read - ‘To Love, Honour And Cherish’! Vicky Kaushal Plants Kiss On Katrina Kaif’s Forehead In Stunning New Pictures

The designer further added that the ensemble took 40 artisans over 1800 hours to handcraft.

Katrina paired the with a statement uncut diamond choker detailed with opals and pale Russian emeralds, with matching earrings from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)



Anaita Shroff Adajania, who was Katrina’s stylist for her wedding wrote, “While planning the looks, I really wanted something that reflected the beauty of a white wedding… veil, trail and a bouquet of hand-picked flowers. So, we added these ideas to the eternal grace of a sari. @sabyasachiofficial created this magical nude floral tulle with the most delicate flowers, that reminded me of flowers we press in our favourite romantic novels. Here’s to creating magical memories..”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.