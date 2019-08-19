Actress Katrina Kaif will dazzle the ramp on the opening day of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 on August 20.

She will be the showstopper for veteran designer Manish Malhotra who will be showcasing his latest collection titled Maahrumysha and launch a wash-care range Love & Care.

The latest collection by the designer is crafted for lighter occasions to the destination weddings in colours ranging from classic chromes of white, ivory, beige, ochre, grey, salmon and the signature gold of the label.

Malhotra has partnered with Hindustan Unilever to launch the premium expert care wash range ‘Love & Care’ that provides expert care solutions for special types of fabrics.