Saree— a humble drape used by women has become a fashionable garment now. From traditional six yards staples to modern pre-draped creations, Bollywood divas have experimented with almost all iterations of sarees. Trends come and go, but there’s nothing quite like a sari. Whether it’s a casual outing, an intimate soiree or a lavish celebration, there’s a sari for every occasion. Keeping up with the warm months ahead, we’ve rounded up some styles that you can add to your summer wardrobe.Also Read - Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Kickstarts Spring Fashion in Floral Mini Dress Worth Rs 18K - A Yay or A Nay?

Pastel power

Parineeti Chopra Also Read - Vicky Kaushal’s Valentine’s Day Post For Wife Katrina Kaif is All About Love And Smiles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Also Read - Malaika Arora Stuns The Internet in The Blingiest Backless Green Gown | See Viral Pics

Summers are for cool tones and flowy silhouettes. Actress Parineeti Chopra opted for a light pink sari from Faabiiana and paired it with a matching blouse. We’re digging the colour and love how she’s completed the look with minimal gold accessories and dewy make-up.

Elegant embellishments

Vaani Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arpita Mehta Official Page (@arpitamehtaofficial)

This yellow piece from Arpita Mehta is apt for summer weddings — the colour, the detailing on the sari and the striking blouse. Depending on the scale of the occasion, you can style embroidered pieces with heavy jewellery or keep it simple like Vaani Kapoor has.

Something light, something white

Bhumi Pednekar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)



Whether it’s a crisp shirt, a lush embroidered lehenga or a pristine sari, white is always right. For the promotion of her upcoming film, Bhumi Pednekar opted for a very cool number from Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Her white sari is detailed with ‘love’ written in different languages.

Print game strong

Taapsee Pannu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)



If big and bold prints define your personality, then this sari from House of Hiya is for you! Giving a twist to basic florals, the exaggerated print looks fabulous on Taapsee Pannu. The actress finished the look with dainty emerald jewels.

Very Peri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)



Very Peri has been named the main colour for 2022. The dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a violet-red undertone is the IT colour to sport this season. Actor Shefali Shah nails the look in this handcrafted Deep Thee creation.

Hearty Handlooms

Mandira Bedi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Actress Mandira Bedi was recently spotted in a silk sari from Ekaya. From chanderis and banarasis to silks and bandhanis, handwoven saris always look so elegant. This look is an absolute winner, especially the co-ordinated sheer blouse.

Pre-draped

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in)

For those of you who have still not perfected the art of draping, pre-stitched saris are your best bet. They are practical, comfy and look super-chic. Katrina Kaif opted for a bright sari paired with a jacket from designer Anamika Khanna. Khanna is known for constantly reinventing traditional silhouettes and creating statement-worthy ensembles.

(Inputs by IANS)