The most awaited wedding and their pictures are finally out now. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have shared their photos from the Mehendi ceremony and the entire internet is mesmerized. Katrina and Vicky were happily dancing their heart out. For the ceremony, they wore Sabyasachi's attire. Katrina's stylist Anaita Shroff and Vicky's stylist Amandeep Kaur really wanted to play with colour, texture and a contemporary take on folk and all of these are clearly visible on their attire.

Taking it to Instagram, the duo uploaded a series of pictures. They were both happy and danced in happiness and merriment. The caption says," Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar! "loosely translates to mehendi's colour becoming dark when all the members of the family dance.

The attire belongs from the house of Sabyasachi. According to Sabyasachi’s Instagram post, Katrina wore a multi-coloured matka silk lehenga with a patchwork blouse and an organza dupatta inspired by Sabyasachi’s graduation collection Kashgaar Bazaar. The lehenga features several shades of colours like green, red and orange.

According to Sabyasachi’s Instagram post, the lehenga is paired with eclectic Navratan inspired jewellery that pays homage to the celestial gems in emeralds, diamonds, uncut diamonds, multi-coloured sapphires, pearls, spinels, tourmalines and rubies in 18k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. Katrina wore a bandhgala jewelry, baju bandh, mang tika, earrings and rings.

Vicky Kaushal on the other hand chose a sleek and classy ensemble. He wore an embroidered raw silk bandhgala jacket with coromandel chintz prints, a mint silk kurta with embroidered butis and a Bangalore silk ivory salwar.

The collection found its muse in the diversity of India’s regional folklore, crafts and nomadic culture, and layers cheent prints with hand-fringed embellishments, brass sequins and heavily embroidered borders, writes Sabyasachi.