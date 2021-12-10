The most awaited wedding is over! Vicky and Katrina Kaif got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The duo took to social media to finally reveal their first picture together. Their captions read,” “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” Their wedding rings caught everyone’s eyes as they belonged from the Tiffany’s.Also Read - VicKat Ki Shaadi: A Sneak Peek at Katrina Kaif’s Personalised Punjabi Kaleeras With a Strong Message

The rings belonged from the house of Tiffany’s. They look exquisite in their own way. Katrina’s ring was adorned with a double row of round beautiful diamonds from Tiffany Soleste worth Rs 7,41,000 (USD 9,800). According to the official website, the ring is platinum with a cushion-cut tanzanite and a double row of round brilliant diamonds. Tanzanite, carat weight 2.00. Diamonds, carat total weight .45. A lot of people also commented how Katrina’s wedding ring resembled with Princess Diana’s. Check out the picture: Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Celebrate 'Yaar Ki Shaadi,' Anushka Sharma Welcome 'Neighbours' as Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Share Dreamy Pictures From Their Wedding

Vicky’s engagement ring was simple and eye-catching. He wore Tiffany Classic wedding worth Rs 1,28,580 (USD 1,700). According to the official website, this is an original Tiffany creation of incomparable beauty. Wedding band ring in platinum. 4.5mm wide. Check out the picture:

Katrina’s traditional red bridal ensemble belonged from the shelves of Sabyasachi. Vicky on the other hand wore a classic traditional white sherwani from the shelves of Sabyasachi. Their social media post has received several praises and appreciation. The duo looked happy and in love!