Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful actors in Bollywood, who has come a long way. The actor, who often treats her fans with her pictures, did it again! Katrina dropped a breathtakingly beautiful picture on her social media handle in a multi-coloured, eye-catchy sweater. The vibrant crochet sweater has ribbed trims and she completed her look with a pair of denim jeans. Her makeup is natural and her hair falls in gentle waves. Katrina’s soft grin is what completed the entire picture. She captioned the photo, “Morning,” with coffee and flower emojis. She shared the same picture on her Instagram story and added a good morning and coffee stickers.Also Read - Katrina Kaif's Simple Yellow Sharara From Ganpati Celebrations Costs Rs 89,900 - Would You Buy?| See Pics

KATRINA KAIF’S COLOURFUL CROCHET SWEATER:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan Performs Ganpati Aarti, Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal Attend Too – Watch Video

Can You Guess The Price of Katrina Kaif’s Multi-Coloured Sweater?

The product description read: Heavyweight knit in a neon colour that is brighter than it appears in still pictures, according to the product’s description. Long sleeves with a striped pattern with a Johnny collar. The sweater is 100% polyester. The exorbitant price of the pre-made Jonathan Simkhai Otis Graphic Crochet polo is $445.00, which is equivalent to Rs 35,000 in Indian rupees. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Breaks Silence on Keeping Wedding With Vicky Kaushal a Secret: 'We Were Restricted By...'

Katrina Kaif’s Fans go Gaga Over Her Latest Picture

Katrina Kaif’s fans showered her post with immense love and admiration. They also quickly dropped hearts and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “Dilo pai raaj krte ho aap i like u very much.” Several users called her Beauty queen. Another user wrote, “You r a most beautiful angel in the earth. U r looking hot n cute like an angel.”

Did you like Katrina Kaif’s vibrant sweater?