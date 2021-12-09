Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially married! The pictures of the newly-wed has surfaced on the internet. The couple made their first appearance as husband and wife. For the wedding. Katrina decided to go the traditional route and opted for a stunning red Sabyasachi lehenga, while Vicky wore a heavily embroidered white sherwani with a matching sehra to compliment Katrina’s look.Also Read - Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal Share Official Wedding Photos That Speak of Love And Only Love

Kat, like any quintessential Indian bride, was spotted wearing Kalire, chooda, a giant nath. Katrina’s lehenga featured heavily embroidered lehenga which she teamed up with a sheer red dupatta that had little bit of zari work. She accessorised her look with a mattha patti, a heavy necklace and a giant nath. She looks ethereal! News agency ANI reported that the couple took their seven pheras on Thursday afternoon. The wedding was held at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan. Also Read - Fact Check: Viral Video of Royal 'Varmala' Ceremony in Fort is NOT of Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif

The paparazzi managed to give a glimpse of the newly-wed. Check out the pictures here: Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra And Other Bollywood Brides Who Wore Giant Nath on Their Wedding Day - See Pics

Several celebrity friends Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities.

What are your thoughts on Katrina’s bridal look?