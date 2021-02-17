Actor Katrina Kaif is known for her intense fitness routine and her impeccable acting skills. The 37-year-old actor is burning up Instagram with her intense workout session with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. The intense workout routine is not for beginners. The video is titled, ‘Workout with Katrina’ and is shared by Yasmin on her official Instagram handle. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit’s Online Dance Academy And Shilpa Shetty’s Wellness App Joins Bolo Meets

Katrina’s workout routine includes squats, side leg lifts, push-ups, a reverse lunge with a kick, plank to T, and sit-ups. Yasmin along with the post wrote, “Have you tried this work out of Katrina Kaif?,” with a peppy track of Cardi B’s Up, both Katrina and Yasmin can be seen performing workouts in a synchronized manner. Motivated enough? Also Read - Emraan Hashmi Becomes Villain For Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3? Read on

Check out Katrina’s workout session here: Also Read - Malaika Arora's Yoga Postures Will Brush Aside Your Mid-Week Blues| PICS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Fitness (@yasminkarachiwala)

Katrina’s fitness routine is not for the faint-hearted. She has recently expressed her love for Pilates and shared a video too. She captioned the video, “I usually prefer gym , but ive realized u can get a lot of muscle work through Pilates as well – @yasminkarachiwala has been taking me through focusing on one body part in our Pilates sessions . 👯‍♀‍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

In January, Katrina posted a small clip of her workout with Yasmin. We finally got to know the secret to her perfectly toned legs. She never misses her leg days at the gym.

See this video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina is currently busy shooting for her next movie alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in a horror-comedy titled ‘Phone Bhoot’. She will also be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi.

Will you try Katrina’s intense workout routine? Tell us in the comments below!