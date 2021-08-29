Katrina Kaif knows how to ace in every attire. From vibrant colours to basic colours, Kat knows her fashion game quite strongly. In a recent ad shoot, Katrina wore a beautiful yellow shade dress and we cannot take our eyes off from the pretty dress ever since. From the shelves of Dolce and Gabbana, Kat has once again proved that she is always a step ahead in this fashion game.Also Read - Salman Khan's Viral Video From Airport: CISF Breaks Silence on Penalising The Officer Who Stopped The Superstar For Checking

This attire belongs to a recent ad shoot. She wore a beautiful yellow dress which was figure-hugging and alleviating her curves perfectly well.

The ensemble is from the shelves of the luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana. Her dress is perfect party wear and fits in every occasion. Right from a dinner date with beau to late night parties with a friend, this dress is a party masterpiece.

Wondering about the price of this outfit? We got you covered. This outfit is available on Dolce & Gabbana's official website. It is called a one-shoulder cady dress. The dress costs Rs. 1,51,712 (1,750 euros).

With her grace and charisma, Katrina was able to make several heads turn for her beautiful dress. This bright lemon-yellow dress showed one-shoulder detail and had a sweetheart neckline. The dress highlighted her hourglass figure and a wish to have this ensemble in the closet.

Never a fan of heavy makeup, Kat had done minimal makeup. She completed her looks with blushed cheeks, sharp contour, kohl, scintillate eyeshadow, mascara and glossy pink shade.

For accessories, she kept it very simple, a pair of gold statement earrings, strappy matching pumps and one should dress. She left her hair open and parted them in the middle with soft curls.

What do you think of Katrina’s ensemble?