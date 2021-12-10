Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding was a dreamy affair. On her wedding day, Katrina looked ethereal, to say the least. Their wedding became a national news. Katrina’s wedding lehenga was from the shelves of celebrity fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherji who has dressed the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and many other celebrities.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Host Reception For Their Bollywood Friends Next Week- Read Deets

Kat's bright red lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. Her ornate blouse was covered in gold embroidery. In homage to the groom's Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The ceremony was attended by close friends and relatives. Kat accessorised her look with an engagement ring from the house of Tiffany. Katrina's ring was adorned with a double row of round beautiful diamonds from Tiffany Soleste worth Rs 7,41,000 (USD 9,800). According to the official website, the ring is platinum with a cushion-cut tanzanite and a double row of round brilliant diamonds. Tanzanite, carat weight 2.00. Diamonds, carat total weight .45. She wore a temple-jewellery style matha patti, a choker, statement bangles, a giant nath and a pair of jhumkis.

Check out the pictures:

What’s the price of Katrina’s lehenga?

If you are planning to replicate Katrina’s bridal look for your wedding, then you will have to spend a Rs 17 lakh rupees. Yes, you read that right! According to a Hindustan Times report, the lehenga is worth Rs 17 lakh.

Will you add it to your wardrobe?