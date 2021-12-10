Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday afternoon in an intimate ceremony. For the wedding Katrina wore a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. She paired lehenga with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. What caught our attention was her stunning mangalsutra.Also Read - Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle 'Gained a Brother' in Vicky Kaushal, Check Out Her Heartfelt Post For Couple

Mangalsutra is worn by married Indian women, it carries immense importance in Hindu weddings. It is a necklace that a groom ties around the bride's neck and it is basically a black and gold beaded necklace with a gold diamond pendant. Katrina's mangalsutra stands out as it was an uncut diamond mangalsutra. Her mangalsutra is from Sabyasachi's Bengal tiger collection, it featured gold and black and had two small drop-down diamonds.

Here, take a look:

In homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil was custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold. She accessorised her look with a double mattha patti, a heavy necklace and a giant nath.

The groom, Vicky Kaushal on the other hand wore an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. The shawl is a tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders. The gold Benarasi silk tissue safa is paired with a handcrafted kilangi and statement necklace studded in emeralds, brilliant cut and rose cut diamonds, quartz and tourmalines in 18k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Several celebrity friends Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities.