Pop star Katy Perry recently performed at residency in Las Vegas. The 37-year-old singer for the opening night of the ‘Play’ opted for a beer can bra for her jaw-dropping performance. Perry pulled out all the stops for the opening night of ‘Play’ at Resorts World Las Vegas, where she performed on stage in a variety of wild outfits, including a dress featuring a beer can bra fit that actually poured out a beverage.Also Read - Swara Bhasker Just Wore Embellished Sneakers With Her Lehenga

Fans cheered for the ‘Hot n Cold’ songstress when she stepped out in a silver sequined mini-dress, complete with two beer cans as her upper top. Also Read - Isabelle Kaif Shares Unseen Pics From Katrina Kaif's Haldi, Looks Radiant in Yellow Bandhani Saree Worth Rs 47K

As per Fox News, during the 90-minute show, Perry even sat on a platform on the stage and leaned over a big beer mug as she used the mechanical bra to fill her glass. She was also spotted talking to a giant face mask with a said drink in her hand. Also Read - Don't Want to Over Dress For New Year Eve? Check Out These 5 Simple Yet Cool Outfit Ideas

Perry also pulled drag queen Joella Perry from Corona, California from the crowd to perform a high-kicking dance routine before falling over.

The singer’s colourful show featured a dancing toilet brush, a toothbrush, toothpaste and a plunger along with a big, red singing toilet.

The ‘Dark Horse’ singer also donned a yellow and orange printed dress, featuring cut-outs that exposed her abdomen.

Fox News reported that the five-act show also included a set consisting of mushrooms, an oversized snail, rubber ducks and a rocking horse. The performer even joked about being in need of a drink because she’s “now 37, you know.”

The singer’s Las Vegas residency was announced in May. She is expected to play eight shows between December 2021 and January 2022.

On the personal front, Perry is engaged to Orlando Bloom. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Daisy, in August 2020. (Inputs from ANI)