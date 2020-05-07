The Met Gala, a prominent annual social event got cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is one of the most sought after events in the world. Fashion lovers from all corners of the globe get a chance to flaunt their art on the occasion. Met Gala is considered to be the biggest fashion night where you get to see and appreciate an array of creations by various popular designers. Actors look forward to this day and plan their outfits a year in advance. Also Read - Katy Perry to Perform At the Final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 at MCG

Like everybody else, American pop-star, Katy Perry also had a sizzling dress in her kitty to flaunt on the occasion. However, the current situation made it impossible. This year, she was supposed to wear a maternity outfit at Met Gala 2020. Notable, the singer revealed her pregnancy in the month of March. She is expecting a girl with her boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry took to her Instagram account to share "what would have been" her Met Gala 2020 maternity look. The 35-year-old star's outfit is reportedly inspired by Madonna. Have a look at it yourself:

View this post on Instagram what would have been… #TheMetBall2020💔 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 4, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

“Queen of pop”, Madonna wore a similar costume in 1990 during her Blonde Ambition tour. Another similar outfit was last worn by model Jourdan Dunn in 2009 at the Gaultier’s Spring fashion show.

Katy Perry has left everyone amazed evertime she opted for a dress to wear at The Met Gala. Last year, the diva sizzled in a Swarovski crystal chandelier outfit created by designer Jeremy Scott. Katy completed her look with a bow-topped heeled pumps.