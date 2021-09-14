Kendall Jenner Attends Met Gala 2021 in an Ultimate Naked Givenchy Gown Covered in Diamonds

Supermodel Kendall Jenner made many heads turn in her direction as she wore a sheer, jeweled dress. The 25-year-old star arrived at the Met Gala 2021 in a gown adorned with glittering gemstones. The model left little to the imagination on the red carpet of the fashion event, where she sparkled in a sheer Givenchy gown that put a sexy twist on a classic style.Also Read - Kim Kardashian Triggers Hilarious Memes With Her Met Gala 2021 Look - Dementor or Batman?

The look featured a long train and long sleeves with a bold, diamond-covered choker. Kendall flaunted skin-toned panties under the see-through gown. The model completed her sizzling look with strappy heels and brunette hair up.

As per Page Six, Kendall's sparkling gown was inspired by a dress famed Givenchy muse Audrey Hepburn wore in 'My Fair Lady', which included the same jewel-embellished sleeves and choker – albeit minus the sheer factor.

Other members of Kendall’s famous family also graced the red carpet, with both mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian opting for all-black ensembles. Pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, however, skipped out on the America-themed event.

While the model has been dating NBA star Devin Booker, the pair is yet to make their red carpet debut, and she appeared to attend the Met Gala solo.

Kendall first attended the Met Gala back in 2014 when she was 18 and has become a staple at the annual event.

The last time Kendall walked the Met red carpet was in 2019 when she and Kylie Jenner collaborated on similarly designed, Las Vegas showgirl-inspired Versace looks, Kendall’s in orange and Kylie’s in purple.

(With inputs form ANI)