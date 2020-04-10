Now that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given its approval to Kerala for the use of convalescent plasma therapy, the state has become the first in India to commence this medical technique. Also Read - No, Government is Not Reducing Pension by 30% Amid Covid-19

Notably, convalescent plasma therapy is being considered effective in fighting against coronavirus. This technique basically includes the use of antibodies from the blood of a cured person to treat a critically ill person. Also Read - 'Covid-19 Pandemic Could Lead to Increase in Social Unrest & Violence', Warns UN Secretary General

In the case of COVID-19, the prestigious Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) is going to use convalescent plasma therapy as a clinical trial and know if it is effective in killing the novel virus and the recovery of patient. Also Read - Coronavirus: 65-Year-Old Man Dies in Assam, First COVID-19 Casualty From State And Northeast

This method has already been used in the United States and China to treat COVID-19 patients. As per Chinese reports, the method has shown excellent results and has improved oxygen level and reduced the number of virus in COVID-19 affected patients’ bodies.

As a part of plasma therapy, doctors collect antibodies and proteins from blood of a person recovered from COVID-19 and transfuse them in a critically ill patient’s body to kick-start the immune system. Notably, these potentially life saving antibodies and proteins are produced by the immune cells called B lymphocyes.

As we still do have any vaccine or particular treatment option to prevent the spread of coronavirus and cure the patients, plasma therapy can be a boon for us. With increasing number of coronavirus patients in India and the world, it is the need of the hour to try every possible thing in the medical book. Notably, this novel virus has affected a total of 6412 people in India until now. And, it has claimed lives of 199 among them.