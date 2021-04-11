Kochi: The coronavirus pandemic has jolted the world with several sectors of the economy getting affected and the tourism industry is no different. The tourism industry in Kochi, which was on the revival is once again staring at another crisis due to the rising cases of coronavirus. From Shikara boat drivers to taxi drivers, people in Kochi complain about very fewer earnings as there as no tourists. This comes as people fear lockdown and are avoiding visiting tourist spots. Also Read - 'Cancel Board Exams 2021 or Conduct it Online', Chorus Grows For Cancellation of Class 10, 12 Examinations

"After unlock, industry picked up the pace but now again tourists are not coming as cases are increasing. We are returning to the situation that existed during the lockdown," a Shikara boat driver said.

Taxi drivers in the city claim that they are able to earn only 10 per cent of what they used to earn. They say that this is because of stricter coronavirus restrictions. "People stopped coming here after the government imposed restrictions like mandatory quarantine. We are receiving only 10% of the bookings we received before the imposition of the lockdown last year," said Sabu who is a tourist taxi driver in Kochi.

People allege that there are no tourists in the area due to rising cases of coronavirus. The Pinarayi Vijayan government in the state has also imposed several restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. Cops have been ordered to ensure that there is no violation of coronavirus norms in the state.

Kerala reported 2,130 new Covid-19 cases, 2,205 recoveries and 18 deaths on Saturday. Even the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was tested positive for the infection on April 8.