Make no mistake, the keto diet works just like most other diets on the market work. Think about it. If people did not lose weight after they buy a diet book and carried out its tips and tricks, that book will soon be out of print.Also Read - Explained: What's Status Of BA.2 Omicron Variant In India? Should People Worry? Expert Speaks - Watch

The great thing about the global market for weight-loss products (and all the other markets for that matter) is that it has a self-adjusting and self-policing internal mechanism. This is called the “supply and demand.” If a particular product doesn’t do what it claims to do, few people would buy it. The word will get out and people would stop buying that product. Also Read - Study Finds Origins of Diabetes May Differ in Men And Women

“This is why I could say with full conviction that the majority of weight-loss books out there work. Most of those programs do deliver,” says Mukul Nagpaul, Founder of Pmftraining and Fit India Movement Ambassador. Also Read - Stress Levels Remain High Amid the Unlock Phase: Survey

The problem is there are two timelines involved. Mukul explains, “You can’t just focus on the first timeline. I am, of course, talking about short-term weight loss. Sure, you go on a diet and within the first three weeks, you lose quite a bit of weight. Awesome! The problem is can you sustain it so you keep the weight off for life?”

He adds, “Sadly, when the conversation turns in that direction, most people fail with most diets. There I said it! The reason is simple. A lot of us start to fight ourselves the moment we try to change ourselves. We’re used to doing things a certain way. We have certain food habits just as we develop certain life habits. We are the products of our habits. There’s no need to deny this because it’s absolutely true.”

We can make all sorts of excuses. We can make come up with all sorts of seemingly reasonable-sounding justifications but, at the end of the day, we are the products of our habits.

The great thing about the keto diet is that enables us to embrace these habits that we normally feel we should apologize for. If you like fatty foods, then you, like most other people, would probably be talking about feeling guilty that you eat certain things.

You might even try to sweep it under the rug. You might even try to distract people in discussions but, the truth is, you’re entitled to that. That’s part of your flavour preferences. That’s part of who you are.

Keto Diet will Help You Lose Weight

The keto diet enables you to embrace that within a certain framework. As long as you stick within this framework, your love for fatty food or food that makes you feel guilty will actually help you lose weight.

Short-Term Weight Loss versus Long-Term Weight Loss

Mukul says that you can lose quite a significant amount of weight in the short term with the keto diet. Don’t be surprised if you lose 5kgs, 10kgs or 15kgs or more. If you pair your new keto diet with a moderate-exercise program, expect even more weight loss.

What really excites me about this diet is not the short-term weight loss. Let’s be honest with ourselves here. Most other diets are able to do deliver on this. Most other diets, as I have mentioned, won’t be in the market if they could not deliver some sort of initial short-term weight loss.

The keto diet is no exception to this. What makes it exceptional, on the other hand, is its ability to deliver sustainable weight loss. In other words, you lose weight and you keep the pounds off. This is what makes it exciting and on this count, I really cannot give you a range of how much weight you could lose. It really all boils down to whether you can commit to sustainable weight loss using the keto diet.