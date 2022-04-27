The Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 has grossed over Rs 900 crore at the global box office. The Kannada film is in no hurry to slow down at the box office and we are not complaining. Naveen Kumar Gowda aka Yash’s character Rocky Bhai was lauded for his performance in this blockbuster movie. For his character, Yash worked hard to get into a perfect physique. The South Indian actor worked day and night to get that perfect physique. Want to know what he eats in a day? Read on.Also Read - KGF Actor Yash's Father Worked as Bus Conductor, he Didn't Have Place to Live - All About Star's Struggles

Yash’s Diet Plan:

The Kannada actor follows a strict diet plan. According to a report by Health Yogi, his breakfast has heavy carbs including nutmeg with nuts, five slices of brown bread, and eight egg white parts with vegetables on the side. His breakfast also includes watermelon and papaya. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Defends South Film Remakes: 'Nothing Wrong in That'

His mid-day meal is around 11 am, which includes protein shakes and seasonal fruits.

The report further says that loves seafood and often indulges in fish. Yash often includes fish in his diet to level up his protein intake. In the evening, the actor eats four slices of break and four bananas, before hitting the gym. For dinner, he prefers homemade food which is light but loaded with protein.

Yash’s Workout Routine:

The actor trains 6 times a week. His workout routine is a mix of cardio and muscle training which helps in maintaining his body. He starts his day at 6 am. According to a report by Zoom TV, he dedicates one hour to cardio and then moves on to weight training. He performs different exercises and does abs workouts for at least an hour.

His workout routines consist of 30-minute power training- push-ups, pull-ups and rigorous training on an empty stomach.

The actor works out twice a day. He reserves a day in the week to rest and cheat meals of his choice.

Will you try this routine? Let us know in the comments below.