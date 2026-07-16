Khandua patta silk: How Odisha’s sacred weave offered to Lord Jagannath is finding a place in modern Indian fashion

From temple rituals in Puri to designer wardrobes across India, Odisha's Khandua Patta silk has travelled a remarkable journey. Rooted in devotion and craftsmanship, this handwoven textile is now winning admiration for its timeless beauty and cultural significance.

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Khandua Patta silk is traditionally offered to Lord Jagannath (PC: Facebook)

What happens when a fabric woven for a deity begins to inspire everyday fashion? The answer lies in Odisha’s beautiful Khandua Patta silk. For centuries, this handwoven textile has been closely associated with Lord Jagannath, with specially crafted pieces offered to the deity at the Jagannath Temple in Puri. But today, this sacred weave is stepping beyond temple walls and finding admirers among designers, handloom lovers and younger shoppers who appreciate clothing with a story. Rich in tradition yet surprisingly versatile, Khandua Patta is proving that heritage and modern style can exist side by side. Here’s why this centuries-old weave is becoming one of India’s most treasured handloom textiles.

History behind Khandua Patta silk

Khandua Patta is much more than silk fabric. It is an important part of Odisha’s religious and cultural identity. Traditionally woven in Nuapatna and Maniabandha in Cuttack district, the textile has been linked with Lord Jagannath for over 800 years. Skilled weaving families continue to create special silk cloths that are offered to the deity during various temple rituals.

According to a project of Ministry of Commerce & Industry UNCTAD and DFID titled – “Khandua Sarees & Fabrics : Tradition & Pride of Orissa” by P Nayak, T.K Rout, P.K Samantray, and Pradip Dash mentions, “The tie and dye technique in this area, as per history belongs to Ramchandra King the of Puri in 1719 A.D. and also Jaydev the great poet. During 12 century, Jaydev desired to offer this Gitagovind to Lord Jaganath. He find the silk fabric as a medium. He decided to write the lyrics of Gita Govind using the tie and dye technique at this village Kenduli Birth place of Jaydev) and advocated them to Lord Jaganath ,Balabhadra and Devi subhadra.”

One of its most recognisable forms is the Gitagovinda Khandua, featuring verses from the Gita Govinda by the 12th-century poet Jayadeva woven directly into the fabric. These textiles are known for their intricate ikat or bandha technique, where threads are carefully tied and dyed before weaving to create detailed motifs and patterns.

The traditional colour palette, dominated by red, blue, saffron, orange and maroon, reflects both devotion and Odisha’s artistic heritage.

Why this traditional weave is appealing to today’s fashion lovers?

The renewed interest in Indian handlooms has brought Khandua Patta into the spotlight. As more people choose handcrafted and sustainable clothing over mass-produced fashion, this heritage weave is gaining a new audience.

Designers are experimenting with Khandua silk in contemporary sarees, dupattas, jackets, stoles, and even fusion outfits. While traditional motifs such as elephants, peacocks, flowers and temple-inspired patterns remain, they are now paired with softer colour palettes and lighter silhouettes suited to modern wardrobes.

Its handcrafted nature also appeals to conscious consumers. Every piece takes weeks to complete, reflecting the patience and skill of artisans who continue to preserve techniques passed down through generations. Notable figures like President Droupadi Murmu and Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, Odissi dancer Saswat Joshi have proudly worn the traditional Khandua Pata silk saree.

Preserving living tradition for future generations

The growing popularity of Khandua Patta is also helping bring attention to Odisha’s weaving communities. The fabric has received Geographical Indication (GI) recognition, helping protect its authenticity and support the artisans who continue this centuries-old craft.

Many young entrepreneurs, craft collectives and fashion labels are working directly with weavers to introduce Khandua textiles to buyers across India and overseas. Social media and online marketplaces have also made it easier for customers to discover these handcrafted pieces, encouraging appreciation for regional textiles beyond Odisha.

Yet, despite its growing popularity, the heart of Khandua Patta remains unchanged. It continues to symbolise devotion, craftsmanship and cultural pride. Whether it is draped during weddings, worn at festivals or styled in contemporary fashion, the fabric carries with it a history that stretches back centuries.

As Indian fashion increasingly celebrates local craftsmanship, Khandua Patta stands as a reminder that some of the country’s finest textiles are not just beautiful to wear, they also tell stories of faith, tradition and the skilled hands that keep these traditions alive.