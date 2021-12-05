Khushbu Sundar Weight Loss Transformation: Losing weight is not easy. It takes painstaking efforts and dedication to embark on a weight loss journey. A balanced diet with regular exercise along with dedication can help you attain great heights. Khushbu Sundar believes the same as well. Khushbu has recently lost 20kgs and her weight loss journey is remarkable. She feels good and now, she feels like she has finally succeeded.Also Read - Annaatthe Trailer Out: Rajinikanth Promises Over-The-Top Performance In This Classic Relationship Drama

Taking it to social media, Khusbu tweeted her massive weight loss transformation. Her tweet read,” From there to here. 20kgs lighter, I m at my healthiest best. Look after urself,remember, health is wealth. N those who ask if I am sick, thanks for ur concern. I never been so fit ever before. If I inspire even 10 of u out here to lose weight n get fit,I know I have succeeded.” Also Read - Khushbu Sundar Loses 15 Kilos- All About Her Massive Weight Loss Journey, From Yoga to Plank

From there to here. 20kgs lighter, I m at my healthiest best. Look after urself,remember, health is wealth. N those who ask if I am sick, thanks for ur concern. I never been so fit ever before. If I inspire even 10 of u out here to lose weight n get fit,I know I have succeeded ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tbho2TRBxE — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) December 5, 2021

Khushbu has been constantly keeping the fans updated with her weight loss journey. Time and again, she has shared information on several occasions about her progress. Her major road to success is the combination of yoga and planks that she practices at home.

Khushbu Sundar is a renowned South Indian Film Industry actress and has been a part of major top Tamil movies. She started her acting career as a child artist in the Hindi film The Burning Train.