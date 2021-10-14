Actor-turned-politician Khusbhu Sundar’s incredible weight loss journey is impressive, to say the least. If you are looking for some weight loss inspo, then Khusbhu’s massive weight loss transformation might do the trick. Her weight loss story is inspiring and can offer up some extra motivation when you’re feeling ugh about the whole weight loss thing.Also Read - 8 Habits That Are Silently Damaging Your Kidneys

The actor is quite active on social media and uploads all her regular activities. She recently revealed details about her incredible weight loss that left fans impressed.

"Then and now! Not much of a difference, except 15kgs lesser now," she captioned a post with a collage of her before and after weight loss picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)

She uploaded another picture wearing a jazzy black jumpsuit and embellished headband. She looks unrecognizable in her new avatar. She captioned it, “When hard work yields results, the happiness cannot be explained.” She also enlightened her fans with her saree pictures “When hardwork finally shows results. #weightlossgoal #fitnessmotivation,” she captioned the post.

When hard work yields results, the happiness cannot be explained. ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/x68fEjFBTg — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) August 21, 2021

Khusbhu revealed in the comments that she has been working out for two hours and is in diet control. In an interaction with Asianet Newsable in August 2021, she shared that in November 2020 she used to weigh 93 kilos. “I am 79 now and I want to cut another 10 kilos to reach the target of 69.”

Many ask me the reason behind my transformation.blame it on lockdown..no help for 70days..was singlehandedly dng all work at home;sweeping,dusting,mopping,dishes,laundry,gardening n cleaning the toilets too. Ofcz workout(yoga+plank)played a major role.And I am not a big eater😊🙏 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 9, 2020

Sharing details about how she lost oodles of weight, Khushbu wrote on Twitter, “Many ask me the reason behind my transformation. Blame it on lockdown..no help for 70 days…was single-handedly doing all work at home; sweeping, dusting, mopping, dishes, laundry, gardening and cleaning the toilets too. Of course, workout (yoga+plank) played a major role. And I am not a big eater.”