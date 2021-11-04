Khushi Kapoor who is all set to display her acting chops on the silver screen is a pro when it comes to nailing ethnic fashion. Her wardrobe is quite enviable. She is often spotted wearing top labels including Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani to Falguni Shane Peacock and manages to make a striking statement. For the festive season, Khushi slipped into a gorgeous sunshine yellow lehenga from the shelves of Arpita Mehta.Also Read - Diwali 2021: Priyanka Chopra Exudes Hotness in Rs 79,000 Floral Lehenga With Mirror Work Blouse

Khushi recently attended a friend’s wedding wearing a beautiful organza lehenga. She styled her lehenga with a strappy gold sequined blouse and zari dupatta. She opted for minimal makeup with winged eyeliner and powder pink matte lipstick. She accessorised her look with traditional jhumkas. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri. Also Read - Tips to Stay Healthy and Beat Air Pollution This Diwali

Check out her pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Also Read - Diwali Horoscope, November 4, Thursday: Leos to Get Financial Benefits, Not The Best Day For Virgo, Libra, Scorpio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

What’s the price of Khushi’s lehenga?

Wish to add this lehenga to your wardrobe? Then, you are in luck, the yellow floral print organza lehenga set with chain mail blouse is worth Rs 79k and is available online for buying.

This is not the first time, Khushi has nailed a yellow lehenga with ease. For Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding, Khushi opted for a bright yellow sequined lehenga by designer Netri Agarwal.

What are your thoughts on Khushi’s lehenga?