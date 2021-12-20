Social media star and acting enthusiast Khushi Kapoor always make a strong sartorial statement when she steps out. She is well-versed with current fashion trends, and in a short span of time she has become a Gen-Z go-to for style inspiration. Kapoor loves experimenting and often sport unconventional ensembles. For her recent photoshoot, the 21-year-old opted for a white crop top and a pleated plaid micro mini skirt. We are definitely bookmarking this uber-chic look for our next party.Also Read - Winter Is Here: 5 Must-Have For A Cozy and Safe Morning Walk

In year 2021, the micro minis made a comeback and Khushi decided to hop on to this trend. Khushi, who is not afraid to show some extra leg, was seen wearing mini skirt featuring an allover plaid pattern, knife pleats, A-line silhouette with a white crop top, flaunting her toned abs.

She added the dash of elegance with a pair of dainty earrings, a statement neck piece, and a mini shoulder bag. For the glam, the 21-year-old opted for a minimal makeup with blushed cheeks, nude lips and sleek hairdo.

As soon as Khushi uploaded her picture, sister Janhvi wrote, “All those extra minutes yoy could have spent with me instead” (sic). Lately, sister Janhvi Kapoor has been posting multiple hot pictures too on her Instagram. The Dhadak actor posted a slew of pictures in a golden dress that fits perfectly on her hourglass frame. The mini-dress came with a backless detailing and a draped neckline.

The Kapoor sisters has time and again showed us that the gorgeous siblings can turn out any looks with the utmost ease. From nailing the casual look to strutting on the red carpet, the Kapoor sisters are making a strong fashion statement, one Instagram post at a time.